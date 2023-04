ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in the Benton Park West neighborhood Sunday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of South Jefferson just after 8 p.m. Sunday for the shooting. A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was not conscious or breathing.

The man was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.