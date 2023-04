ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 87-year-old man was shot while he was driving in South City Monday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. Officers say he was shot in the hand and then ran to an automotive business in the 200 block of E. Steins for help.

Am ambulance was called to the scene.

