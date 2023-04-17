Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge is threatening to put St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in contempt of court because no one from her office showed up for a murder case Monday.

The case against Jonathon Jones was set to start a trial by jury Monday morning. He is accused of shooting and killing a person near the Arch Grounds in September 2021. The assistant prosecutor on the case is reportedly on leave right now.

The judge in the case threatened to hold Gardner herself in contempt of court after no one from her office showed up for the trial. The judge set a hearing for next week for Gardner to prove why she shouldn’t be held in contempt.

Jones has been in jail on this case but has been granted a speedy trial. His attorney now wants the case dismissed because the prosecutor didn’t show up. But the judge has not yet decided whether the accused murderer will walk free.

News 4 reached out to a spokesperson for Gardner’s office for comment but did not receive a response as of the publication of this article.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a petition in February to remove Gardner from office, alleging she has neglected her duties as the lead prosecutor in St. Louis.

MO AG Bailey files amended petition for the removal of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 8 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines
(Source: MGN)
Power outages reported throughout St. Louis area
This Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, photo shows cans of Bud Light in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
Anheuser-Busch CEO issues statement following campaign with transgender influencer
Roller coaster temps and more rain chances
Roller coaster temps and more rain chances
Eduard Löwen took home Man-of-the-Match with a goal and an assist.
CITY SC retakes top spot in Western Conference with massive victory despite weather delay

Latest News

Mother gets hearing aids through Miracle Ear Foundation
Mother gets hearing aids through Miracle Ear Foundation
Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming care in Missouri, Metro East
Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming care in Missouri, Metro East
Who shot my windows
St. Louis County Police investigate homes shot with pellet gun
St. Louis Aquarium hosts sensory awareness day
St. Louis Aquarium hosts sensory awareness day