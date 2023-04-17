‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Weather Service confirmed that seven tornadoes struck the St. Louis metro area on Saturday evening.

One of those was in St. Louis County in the Fenton and Sunset Hills area.

Sunday was a day of work for Brian Anderson, who lives in Fenton.

He was boarding up his master bedroom window after the storm took it out last night.

“Well, it kind of sucks,” said Anderson.

He wasn’t home at the time the tornado hit, but his family was home, including his son, Jacob.

“My little brother was looking out the window and said, ‘Hey, the trampoline is gone,” said Jacob Anderson.

Saturday night, Jacob ran outside and found a mangled trampoline with the netting still attached, making it vulnerable to fluttering away again and causing more damage.

“And we were like trying to put it into the garage, but it wasn’t going to fit in there, and I was like wait, let’s just take the net off, so it doesn’t sail, so we took it off right there while it was pouring down rain,” said Jacob Anderson.

This wasn’t the only damage News 4 found in Fenton.

The tornado’s path also crossed over Buder Park. You could find uprooted trees all over the park on Sunday.

A roof that was formerly attached to an old fire station also flew into the parking lot at ‘The Crossing,’ a church in Fenton that is next door to the fire hall.

Back at the Anderson’s, the trampoline is a lost cause.

Plus, the siding and piping on both Anderson’s home and his next-door neighbor’s house are damaged, and a window needs to be replaced.

“Between this and that, it’s probably a couple of grand,” said Brian Anderson.

“It’s a pain.”

A costly storm for some but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

