Episode 230: Two Men and a Garden

Jars of two men and a garden salsa.
Jars of two men and a garden salsa.(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Men and a Garden, a locally made salsa and pickle brand, started just as the name implies, with two guys who loved to garden and had an overabundance of produce.

As the start of the farmer’s market and the gardening season gets into full swing, we wanted to know the backstory of one of St. Louis’ favorite salsa companies. So we headed down to High Ridge to talk with owners Joel Austin and Brett Tintera to get the inside scoop.

They’re sharing the history and how they got to be in hundreds of stores across the region. Plus, they’re passing that knowledge, which all came the hard way, to new entrepreneurs at their Kitchen Hub, a shared kitchen and food business incubator.

