Celebrities, activists join national outcry of support, justice for teen Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since Ralph Yarl’s story has been shared nationwide, many have shared their support through social media platforms and press statements.

Yarl was allegedly shot twice in the head after arriving at the wrong home address, attempting to pick up his younger siblings. The homeowner was taken to a police station to give a statement, however, he was released shortly thereafter. Yarl has survived those serious gunshot wounds and is currently in the hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Since Yarl’s story has received national attention, many leaders, activists and celebrities have flooded social media with their support.

Missouri State Representative and Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair, Marlene Terry stated that the Kansas City Police Dept. must work quickly to investigate this crime with full transparency.

“Once again, the state of Missouri has witnessed the shooting of an unarmed Black, male teenager, this time because he knocked on the wrong door while picking up his siblings. Instead of seeing Ralph Yarl as a person, the homeowner immediately saw him as a threat and responded by shooting an innocent child — a model student, responsible big brother, and son — in the head. Ultimately, this tragic incident underscores why ‘shoot first, ask questions later’ policies like so-called ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws do far more harm than good. These laws breed a society of violence and fear while providing cover for those who harm, maim and kill others...We wish Mr. Yarl a speedy recovery, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time,” Rep. Terry said.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tweeted of the need to work for legislation and the heart to change to prevent these tragedies.

Celebrities such as Halle Berry and Kerry Washington pleaded with the public to call the Clay County prosecutor, Zachary Thompson and demand an immediate arrest. Jennifer Hudson also tweeted that she is heartbroken for the 16-year-old and his family, and praying for a speedy recovery.

Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, has been vocal about her nephew online. Spoonmore created the family’s GoFundMe account to spearhead financial support for Yarl’s medical bills.

Yarl’s family has accepted the assistance of civil rights activist lawyer, Lee Merritt, widely known for representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery.

