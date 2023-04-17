AAA Missouri announces winners in the Buckle Up Phone Down Business Showdown

(wafb)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – AAA Missouri’s distracted driving prevention program is recognizing three businesses.

The organization asked businesses to watch a distracted driving prevention training video, pledge to drive without a cell phone distraction, speak up for others to do the same and always wear a seatbelt as part of the Buckle Up Phone Down Business Showdown.

The showdown featured 47 businesses and organizations across Missouri. The winners were determined by the businesses and organizations with the highest percentage who completed the video and took to the safe driving pledge. In total, the showdown generated 1,239 safe driving pledges.

First place went to the City of Sedalia. Second place was the Central Missouri Electric Cooperative. Third place was the Cottleville Fire Protection District. The top three winners were presented with thousands of dollars in donations.

