5-year-old dead after tractor accident in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere Tractor in Lincoln County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property on Apex Lane, near Marre Road, in rural Lincoln County around 1 p.m. The boy fell out of a door and was run over by the tractor. The boy was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.