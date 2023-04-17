5-year-old dead after tractor accident in Lincoln County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere Tractor in Lincoln County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property on Apex Lane, near Marre Road, in rural Lincoln County around 1 p.m. The boy fell out of a door and was run over by the tractor. The boy was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 4 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines
Windy & Sunny Monday
Windy & Sunny Monday
This Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, photo shows cans of Bud Light in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
Anheuser-Busch CEO issues statement following campaign with transgender influencer
circuit attorney's office
Another prosecutor leaves St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Latest News

Shooting generic
Man shot, injured in South St. Louis City
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
(Source: MGN)
Power outages reported throughout St. Louis area
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 4 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines