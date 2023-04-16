Windy & Sunny Monday

First Alert Weather:

A chilly Monday morning

Windy Monday, gusts 30-40 mph

More storms late week

A chilly Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. And a wind chilly in the low 30s as it will be a windy day Monday.

Monday afternoon is cool, but nicer with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s. Winds will still howl with around 30-40 mph gusts. Those winds ease as the sun sets Monday evening.

What’s Next: Most of the upcoming work week is dry with temperatures steadily climbing. Watching Thursday into Friday for another chance at showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, stay tuned as we keep you posted with more specifics later this week.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.