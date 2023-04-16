Windy & Sunny Monday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A chilly Monday morning
  • Windy Monday, gusts 30-40 mph
  • More storms late week

A chilly Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. And a wind chilly in the low 30s as it will be a windy day Monday.

Monday afternoon is cool, but nicer with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s. Winds will still howl with around 30-40 mph gusts. Those winds ease as the sun sets Monday evening.

What’s Next: Most of the upcoming work week is dry with temperatures steadily climbing. Watching Thursday into Friday for another chance at showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, stay tuned as we keep you posted with more specifics later this week.

7 Day Forecast

