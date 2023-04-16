Section of MetroLink in Illinois not operating due to power issue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The MetroLink is not operating between Fairview Heights and Shiloh-Scott stations on Saturday night because of a power issue.

A spokesperson for MetroLink said there are buses transporting riders between the Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College and Shiloh-Scott stations. Delays of 30 to 60 minutes is possible through this area.

