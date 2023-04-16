Section of MetroLink in Illinois not operating due to power issue

A MetroLink train in St. Louis
A MetroLink train in St. Louis(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The MetroLink is not operating between Fairview Heights and Shiloh-Scott stations on Saturday night because of a power issue.

A spokesperson for MetroLink said there are buses transporting riders between the Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College and Shiloh-Scott stations. Delays of 30 to 60 minutes is possible through this area.

