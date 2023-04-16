Power outages reported throughout St. Louis area
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Power outages were reported throughout the St. Louis area following last night’s storms.
According to Ameren, the following Illinois and Missouri counties are experiencing outages as of 5 a.m. Sunday morning:
MO
- Jefferson County: 7,471
- St. Louis: 4,410
- St. Louis City: 2,445
IL
- Fayette: 219
- Madison: 707
- Monroe: 371
- St. Clair: 4,231
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.