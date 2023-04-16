Power outages reported throughout St. Louis area

(Source: MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Power outages were reported throughout the St. Louis area following last night’s storms.

According to Ameren, the following Illinois and Missouri counties are experiencing outages as of 5 a.m. Sunday morning:

MO

  • Jefferson County: 7,471
  • St. Louis: 4,410
  • St. Louis City: 2,445

IL

  • Fayette: 219
  • Madison: 707
  • Monroe: 371
  • St. Clair: 4,231

Severe weather threat is over, cooler air Sunday
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
Volunteers prepare patriotic homecoming display for St. Louis soldier killed in training accident
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
