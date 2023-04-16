Power outages reported throughout St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Power outages were reported throughout the St. Louis area following last night’s storms.

According to Ameren, the following Illinois and Missouri counties are experiencing outages as of 5 a.m. Sunday morning:

MO

Jefferson County: 7,471

St. Louis: 4,410

St. Louis City: 2,445

IL

Fayette: 219

Madison: 707

Monroe: 371

St. Clair: 4,231

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.