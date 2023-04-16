CITY SC to play pending inclement weather
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC has a tentative plan to play Saturday night’s match following severe storms that hit the St. Louis region. The game is set to start at 9:49 p.m., with gates opening at 9 p.m.
The match against Cincinnati FC was set to start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at CITYPARK, but was put on a rain delay due to a tornado warning for the St. Louis City, and then was put on a delay for lightning.
