CITY SC to play pending inclement weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC has a tentative plan to play Saturday night’s match following severe storms that hit the St. Louis region. The game is set to start at 9:49 p.m., with gates opening at 9 p.m.

Pending any further inclement weather, the gates will open at @stlCITYPARK at 9:00PM CT and the match will kick off at 9:49PM CT. pic.twitter.com/bz9KIRi6nd — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) April 16, 2023

The match against Cincinnati FC was set to start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at CITYPARK, but was put on a rain delay due to a tornado warning for the St. Louis City, and then was put on a delay for lightning.

