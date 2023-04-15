Severe weather threat is over, cooler air Sunday

First Alert Weather:

The severe weather threat has ended across the area

Cooler air returns Sunday behind the cold front

More storms at the end of next week

Sunday: Much colder air moves in behind the cold front and we’ll see temperatures in the 40s to near 50. It will also be windy, so expect to have the jackets out for a big change and a chilly day. We have a 30% chance in St. Louis for a few light showers, with better chances for some light rain north.

What’s Next: Most of the upcoming work week is dry with temperatures steadily climbing. Watching Thursday into Friday for another chance at showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side for counties near southern Missouri.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.