Severe weather threat is over, cooler air Sunday

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • The severe weather threat has ended across the area
  • Cooler air returns Sunday behind the cold front
  • More storms at the end of next week

Sunday: Much colder air moves in behind the cold front and we’ll see temperatures in the 40s to near 50. It will also be windy, so expect to have the jackets out for a big change and a chilly day. We have a 30% chance in St. Louis for a few light showers, with better chances for some light rain north.

What’s Next: Most of the upcoming work week is dry with temperatures steadily climbing. Watching Thursday into Friday for another chance at showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side for counties near southern Missouri.

7 Day Forecast

