St. Louis, surrounding counties under tornado watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are under a tornado watch Saturday evening.

A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for St. Louis and surrounding areas.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Fk1kQfTs2k — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) April 15, 2023

A full list of counties in the tornado watch can be found on the Alerts page. Those in the affected areas should be ready to take action should it evolve into a tornado warning.

