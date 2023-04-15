St. Louis, surrounding counties under tornado watch

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Severe Storms Possible
By Rheanna Wachter and KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis and the surrounding counties are under a tornado watch Saturday evening.

A full list of counties in the tornado watch can be found on the Alerts page. Those in the affected areas should be ready to take action should it evolve into a tornado warning.

Download the KMOV Weather app to keep up to date on all weather events in the St. Louis area.

