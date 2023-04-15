Local college offers free courses to combat need for healthcare workers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) has a program that helps with the demand for healthcare workers.

SWIC’s Adult Education Program offers courses for students finishing their GED to obtain certificates for certain skills. The certificate program usually lasts for one semester. Afterwards, once students have learned the skill, they can go test their knowledge in the workforce while still spending two years in college. CNA is one of the programs offered specifically for healthcare workers.

News 4 sat down with Valorie Toberman from SWIC to learn more about the program.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, photo shows cans of Bud Light in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
Anheuser-Busch CEO issues statement following campaign with transgender influencer
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Severe Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Today: Strong storms later
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Suspect wanted after gun goes off on MetroLink train
Suspect wanted after gun goes off on MetroLink train
Man killed in north St. Louis overnight
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation

Latest News

News 4 Throwback: How folks listened to music in 1983
News 4 Throwback: How folks listened to music in 1983
circuit attorney's office
Another prosecutor leaves St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office
Good Shepherd Elementary School in Hillsboro set to close
Good Shepherd elementary school in Hillsboro set to close
IDOT, MoDOT gearing up for Summer construction season
IDOT, MoDOT gearing up for Summer construction season