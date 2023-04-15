IDOT, MoDOT gearing up for Summer construction season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The weather getting warmer means more bugs, pollen and orange on the roads.

MoDOT and IDOT will meet next week to collaborate and share priorities for the Summer construction season. One of the biggest projects is already underway. Construction of a new bridge over the Mississippi River on I-270 in North County.

“I know we just got out of winter, but we need to take advantage and use this good weather to our advantage to make sure we are prepared for next winter as well,” IDOT’s Joe Monroe said. “We’re always looking six months ahead.”

Monroe says that drivers should exercise caution on the roads as more projects pop up. Across the river, MoDOT already has a long list of active work zones. But for local governments. the problem is often focused on potholes. St. Louis County officials say fixing them is a priority this season, despite budget shortfalls.

This weekend, MoDOT is closing ramps at the I-270 and I-64 interchange for concrete repairs and painting. At a nearby ZX gas station in Town and Country, clerk and mechanic Steve Cottin says potholes are popping up everywhere, often faster than crews can mend them.

“You see a lot of people who come in with -- their struts or shocks are leaking badly, or even broken after hitting a pothole at speed,” Cottin said. “We need [construction], but it just makes it difficult to get anywhere.”

MoDOT and IDOT plan on holding a joint press conference next Wednesday to share more on Summer plans.

