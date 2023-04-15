Another prosecutor leaves St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another prosecutor has announced they will be leaving St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office.

Natalia Ogurkiewicz announced she will be departing from the office, leaving three prosecutors to oversee hundreds of violent felony cases.

In a statement to Gardner obtained by News 4, Ogurkiewicz wrote:

“Thank you for making my dream of being a homicide prosecutor come true. I am so grateful, but the Supreme Court of Missouri has made clear that when the choice between committing malpractice and resignation is the only option, resignation is what must happen. As such, I have no ability to continue like this, especially after watching the way the last month has been handled and the political position being taken at this point involves throwing staff attorneys under the bus. I wish you nothing but the best and will remember this time with gratitude.”

Ogurkiewicz’s resignation comes after Gardner continues to claim that she shouldn’t be kicked out of office, shifting any alleged misconduct onto her employees.

