Volunteers aim to pack one million meals this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There’s a big mission happening in St. Louis this weekend that will have a global impact.

Volunteers will pack one million meals for children in need. The work started Friday with volunteers from several local schools.

This is the 17th year for Feed the Need St. Louis. The organization, Feed My Starving Children, puts on meal packing events throughout the country.

The goal is to pack one million meals, which will feed 2,700 kids one meal for an entire year. Feed My Starving Children has a goal of packing 460 million meals in 2023.

Volunteers are still needed to pack meals on Saturday and Sunday. Click here to sign up or for more information.

