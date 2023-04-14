Suspect wanted after gun goes off on MetroLink train

Belleville, Ill. (KMOV) - Officers responded to a call of a shot fired onboard a train near the 5th and Missouri MetroLink Station in East St. Louis just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with an injury to the left side of his head. Witnesses said that there was a verbal disturbance between the suspect and victim which evolved into a physical altercation. During this altercation, the victim was hit with the gun and a single shot was fired from the suspect’s weapon.

No one on the train was hit with the bullet.

Investigators are looking to identify the subject and anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Andrew Leach at 618-825-5712 or Investigator Gary Brewer at 618-825-5779

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.