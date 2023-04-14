Stage for NFL Draft outside Union Station to be largest in event’s history

The NFL Draft stage being constructed in front of Union Station on April 12, 2023.
The NFL Draft stage being constructed in front of Union Station on April 12, 2023.(Union Station)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is expected to bring $100 million to Kansas City and will likely be one of the biggest events in the city’s history.

It will be record-breaking, as well.

The NFL released Thursday that the main stage will be the largest structure the league has ever built for the draft. The structure will be the size of a football field, and the Draft footprint will be about 3.1 million square feet.

The NFL Draft perimeter will be surrounded by 7.5 miles of temporary fence lines, and areas will be sectioned off by 1.5 miles of concrete barriers.

There will be nearly 170 loudspeakers and subwoofers enclosures, as well as more than 10,000 square feet of LED screens.

ALSO READ: Construction continues above and below ground at Union Station

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

