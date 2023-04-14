SSM Health opens new pediatric clinic in Tower Grove

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new SSM Health Glennon Pediatrics–Danis Pediatrics clinic opened in Tower Grove with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

The building features state of the art technology and ample space for supportive programs.

A free community event will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. where there will be slime making, games and free bike helmets.

SSM Heath encourages the community treat it as an opportunity to meet the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Transport Team and view the Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

