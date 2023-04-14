Pre Game Preview: Battlehawks look to clinch playoff berth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks are seeking to earn a spot in the XFL playoffs this Sunday at the Dome.

They are on a three-game win streak after beating the Las Vegas Vipers in the league’s first ever overtime match, with running back Brian Hill scoring the last overtime point to seal it. The Battlehawks tend to stay on a role as they prepare to face off against the Seattle Sea Dragons.

These two teams met each other during the second week of the season. The Battlehawks trailed throughout the game, then came back in the second half and won 20-18 after kicker Donny Hageman hit the game-winning field goal.

The Sea Dragons are 5-3 for the season, sitting third in the XFL North right behind the Battlehawks who are in second. Their quarterback, Ben DiNucci is first in the league in passing, throwing for 2,072 yards and 15 touchdowns. Their receiver Jahcour Pearson is first in receiving with 513 total yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side, the Sea Dragons are placed seventh in tackling, tied for third in forced fumbles, and last in interceptions.

Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron sits second in the league in passing and Brian Hill sitting second in rushing. Receiver Hakeem Butler sits third in the league in receiving. On the defensive side, the Battlehawks are still on top with 357 tackles and 13 sacks. They are placed fifth in interceptions, and tied for third in forced fumbles.

If the Battlehawks win this Sunday, they will have a spot in the XFL playoffs. The game starts at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.