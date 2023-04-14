Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed armored car in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed an armored car outside a grocery store in Overland Friday.

The robbery happened just after 10:00 a.m. outside a Save-A-Lot on Midland near Woodson. Police say two suspects pointed a gun at the driver of a Loomis Truck and got away in a black Jeep Cherokee with cash. The Jeep bears license plate number CW6-W5E and was last seen heading south on Woodson.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Overland police.

