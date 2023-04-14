Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide in north St. Louis that left one man dead.

According to SLMPD, this incident took place around 9:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue. A man was found near a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. This has been recorded as the city’s 39th homicide of the year.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Four first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms

Latest News

Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District
Fire does extensive damage to a building at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo.
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care
Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care