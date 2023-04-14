Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide in north St. Louis that left one man dead.

According to SLMPD, this incident took place around 9:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue. A man was found near a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. This has been recorded as the city’s 39th homicide of the year.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

