Orchard Farm Elementary students raise money to fund veteran’s Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – A local elementary school came together to help a local veteran embark on the trip of a lifetime.

Orchard Farm Elementary School students were able to exchange $1 for the option to wear a hat for a day. The money raised went to sending an 88-year-old Korean War veteran on a Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

“I felt like a Rockstar,” veteran Joe Dause recalled of going on the honor flight. “I’ve never felt the tributes like we received that day.”

During the trip to Washington, DC, veterans like Dause saw the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifice.

“I’m indebted to them, and I feel so fortunate that I was chosen to go on this flight trip,” said Dause.

After raising that money that allowed Dause to go on the Honor Flight, the students raised more than $1,500 so another veteran could take the flight of a lifetime.

