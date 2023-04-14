New York man indicted in St. Louis, accused of selling fake drugs on Dark Web

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from New York was indicted Friday for allegedly selling fake drugs on the dark web.

Police say John Cruz, 29, allegedly bought bulk quantities of counterfeit Xanax from another person on the dark web using cryptocurrency. The pills were delivered to the suspect in Rochester, NY and sold the pills to various customers.

Cruz was indicted March 1 on one count of conspiracy to misbrand, introduce misbranded drugs and sell counterfeit drugs. If he is found guilty, the charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

