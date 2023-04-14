New president sworn in at Harris-Stowe State University

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis’ only historically black university is ushering in a new era.

Harris-Stowe State University, established in 1857, welcomed its first black woman president. Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was officially sworn in as the college’s 21st president Friday.

She began her career in higher education at Harris-Stowe more than a decade ago. Collins Smith said she hopes the university will continue to grow the next generation of business owners from minority and under-resourced communities.

She is also the mother of two local lawmakers, Kimberly Ann Collins and former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammed.

