Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Republicans holding statewide office in Missouri took two separate steps to further regulate transgender care in the state.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an emergency ruling that adds a series of strict regulations if anybody seeks that care in Missouri.

Further, The Missouri House of Representatives passed their own version of a bill banning gender affirming care to minors.

AG Bailey said in his recent ruling that trans medical care such as puberty blockers and gender transition surgery is used too quickly by medical professionals in Missouri.

Beginning April 27th, those that seek this care, kids and adults, will have to go through a series of therapy and assessments if they want that care.

“It was a gut punch, I felt like everything was just falling apart around me,” said Ben Greene, a transgender man and advocate.

Greene has been out as a trans man for eight years. He’s had puberty blockers and surgery. He still seeks trans care on a normal basis.

“This is now coming for me and my life,” said Greene.

He’s now concerned he won’t have access to medical care after the emergency ruling came out.

In it, Bailey said he’s enforcing state law, specifically the Merchandising Practices Act, by making a series of changes to trans medical care.

That includes 22 separate disclosures of the perceived risks of transgender medical care.

It also requires the patient to have a documented and persistent pattern of gender dysphoria for three years in a row.

As well as 15 hours of therapy over the course of at least 18 months, which consists of exploring developmental influences on the patient’s current gender identity and if that person has any other mental health condition.

Something Greene has been diagnosed with.

“I had significantly higher levels of anxiety and depression for hormone therapy and those went away, and obviously now they’re back,” said Greene.

It has a grandfather clause for adults that already receive trans medical care but the ruling states that the patient must begin those assessments and therapy immediately.

Meanwhile in Jefferson City, Republicans in the House passed a bill on Thursday banning medical care for minors.

It was a similar bill to what the Senate passed last month. But the House’s version bans children who are already getting care from continuing to receive it, and includes no sunset date.

“What this bill pertains to is sex changes and little kids, which are two things that should never go together,” said Rep. Brad Hudson (R), the bill sponsor.

Outside of Hudson, Republicans largely remained off the mic in the House Chambers on Thursday.

Democrats had fiery and passionate responses.

“I have never felt so awful, everyday when I wake up and come in here,” said St. Rep. Crystal Quade.

Now, Senate and House Republicans will work to compromise on one of their bills and Greene hopes he doesn’t have to leave the state.

“While I would consider moving to access my medical care, I also know if we don’t stop it here it will come for me wherever I go,” said Greene.

After the bill passed, House Republicans told the media they hope their version of the transgender medical ban passes in the Senate. But if the Senate neglects to pass the stricter House version, Floor Leader Jonathan Patterson said they’ll get it done.

“If that bill is on the calendar and we need to pass it, we will do that,” said Patterson.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.