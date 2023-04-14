Local school district sends reminder to not smoke marijuana on school grounds

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
O’FALLON, MO. (KMOV) --- A local school district is reminding parents of their drug and alcohol policy.

The Francis Howell School District sent a letter to families on April 10 reminding them about their policies regarding smoking, vaping, alcohol and drug use.

“With the recent legalization of marijuana in Missouri, some schools have reported an increase of adults smoking marijuana from their vehicles while picking up or dropping off their child,” read the letter. “We wanted to send a timely reminder about District policies regarding smoking, vaping and alcohol and drug use.”

The district told News 4 they are not having a district-wide issue nor is this considered a large problem, but said they were asked by some administrations to send a reminder regarding their policies.

The Francis Howell School District’s policy prohibits the possession of tobacco, alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, on school grounds and at school-related activities.

