Hazelwood man sentenced to 18 years in prison for carjacking, other crimes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man will serve time in prison for carjacking and committing other crimes in the St. Louis area.

Police say Joshua Thomas, 31, admitted to being one out of two other suspects who stole a 2020 Jeep Cherokee from a woman outside a home in the 4100 block of Camellia Avenue on Oct. 19, 2019. The suspect demanded to search the house before stealing her car.

Two days later, police attempted to arrest Thomas at a market at the intersection of South Spring and Delor, but the suspect sped off in a Kia. Police then used a spike strip to deflate the tires, and Thomas eventually crashed near the intersection of Walsh Avenue and South Grand Boulevard. Thomas fled the scene on foot, leaving behind guns with ammunition and drugs.

Thomas also admitted to hiding in bushes in the 3800 block South Spring Avenue and firing shots at a group of people, hitting one person on Sept. 30, 2019, according to a plea agreement.

In January, Thomas pleaded guilty to carjacking, possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a stolen gun and being a felon in possession of both a gun and ammunition. He was sentenced to 18 years and eight months in prison.

Thomas’s co-defendant, Jeremiah Couch, 32, pleaded guilty to two carjacking charges, a charge of possession of a stolen gun and being a felon in possession of a gun. He also admitted in being apart of the Jeep Cherokee carjacking, as well as carjacking a man’s 2007 Ford and robbing him at gunpoint on Oct. 21, 2019.

