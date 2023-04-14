Good Shepherd elementary school in Hillsboro set to close

Hillsboro, Mo. (KMOV) - The Good Shepherd Catholic School has announced it is planning to close its doors after the 2022-2023 academic year.

In a statement, the Catholic school cites increasing costs and decreasing revenue as a reason for the closure. This follows Fr. Weber’s recommendation to close the school.

It is stated in the school’s announcement that the Archdiocese of St. Louis will aid in placement for the Good Shepherd faculty and staff, as well as enrollment assistance to families wishing to place their child in another Catholic elementary school.

“I am profoundly grateful to the principal, teachers, and staff at Good Shepherd School, to all who share their gifts in our parish and diocesan schools, and to parents raising their children in our Catholic faith, including those who have made a commitment to Catholic education,” said Archbishop of St. Louis Mitchell Rozanski. “Please keep all who have are affected by the closing of Good Shepherd School in your prayers, as I am keeping them in mine.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.