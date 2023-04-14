Good Shepherd elementary school in Hillsboro set to close

Good Shepherd Catholic School
Good Shepherd Catholic School
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hillsboro, Mo. (KMOV) - The Good Shepherd Catholic School has announced it is planning to close its doors after the 2022-2023 academic year.

In a statement, the Catholic school cites increasing costs and decreasing revenue as a reason for the closure. This follows Fr. Weber’s recommendation to close the school.

It is stated in the school’s announcement that the Archdiocese of St. Louis will aid in placement for the Good Shepherd faculty and staff, as well as enrollment assistance to families wishing to place their child in another Catholic elementary school.

“I am profoundly grateful to the principal, teachers, and staff at Good Shepherd School, to all who share their gifts in our parish and diocesan schools, and to parents raising their children in our Catholic faith, including those who have made a commitment to Catholic education,” said Archbishop of St. Louis Mitchell Rozanski. “Please keep all who have are affected by the closing of Good Shepherd School in your prayers, as I am keeping them in mine.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Severe Storms Possible
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Four first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.

Latest News

A man will serve time in prison for carjacking and other crimes in the St. Louis area.
Hazelwood man sentenced to 18 years in prison for carjacking, other crimes
Marijuana
Local school district sends reminder to not smoke marijuana on school grounds
A suspect is wanted after a gun was fired on a Metrolink train Thursday.
Suspect wanted after gun goes off on MetroLink train
A man from New York was indicted Friday for allegedly selling fake drugs on the dark web.
New York man indicted in St. Louis, accused of selling fake drugs on Dark Web