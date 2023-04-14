First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Strong to severe storms possible

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday, Late day & evening severe storm threat
  • Isolated showers or thunderstorms Saturday AM
  • Timing for strongest storms between 4 pm and 2 am

Friday: We’re enjoying another dry and warm day with highs nearing 81°.

Saturday: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning before noon, but these aren’t expected to be severe. There will be lots of dry time in the afternoon and temperatures will sit near 80°. We expect the Cardinals game to be dry, however, prepare for high humidity. The primary timing for strong to severe storms is between 4 pm Saturday and 2 am Sunday. There is some concern about the St. Louis City SC game. We’ll first be monitoring for individual storms in central Missouri Saturday afternoon. As the cold front approaches, the storms will form a line and move into the metro closer to 7 pm. This is right around the time the St. Louis City SC game begins. Even if this line of storms isn’t severe, there will still be impacts due to the heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts. If storms along the line reach severe limits, then we are looking at a wind and hail threat. A lower chance for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

Sunday: Colder air moves in behind the cold front and we’ll experience falling temperatures through the day. We’ll start Sunday with temperatures in the 50s but will fall to the 40s in the afternoon. Can’t rule out some light rain showers, mainly near and north of I-70.

This Weekend
This Weekend(KMOV)
7 Day Forecast

