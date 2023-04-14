First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Severe Storms Possible

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday, Late day & evening severe storm threat

Isolated thunderstorms Saturday AM, small hail possible

Main severe threat is during the evening in St. Louis

Saturday Morning and Afternoon: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning mainly before 1:00 PM, but these aren’t expected to be severe. However, they could be briefly heavy with small hail. There will be lots of dry time in the afternoon and temperatures will warm to 80°. We expect to get the Cardinals game in with a dry afternoon.

Saturday Evening is our main severe threat with a line of storms expected to move through the area from 5pm to 11pm from the west first then to the east. Currently we are thinking this line of storms is in St. louis around 7pm-8pm, earlier to the west and later to the east. These storms, even if not severe, could disrupt the St. Louis CITY SC game expected to start at 7:30pm. The most likely severe threats are large hail and damaging wind. An isolated tornado is a lower risk, but still possible. Storms move out late evening and overnight, but then the cold air moves in.

Sunday: Much colder air moves in behind the cold front and we’ll see temperatures in the 40s to near 50. It will also be a windy day, so expect to have the jackets out for a big change and a chilly day. We have a 30% chance in St. louis for a few light showers, with better chances for some light rain north.

