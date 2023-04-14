Fire does extensive damage to a building at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -A fire did extensive damage to the main concession/office building at the Ozarks Amphitheater Thursday night. The fire started just after 10:00 inside the complex on Old Route 5 north of town.

The roof on the two-story building had already collapsed when the first unit arrived on the scene. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

Crews from the Osage Beach Fire District, Sunrise Beach Fire District, Lake Ozark Fire District, Southwest Fire District and Lebanon Fire Department responded to the fire. The firefighters cleared the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

The Mid-County Fire Marshal and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The Amphitheater is scheduled to host several concerts this spring and summer including Breaking Benjamin on May 11, Dwight Yoakam on May 26, Chicago on May 27, Trace Adkins on June 30, The Doobie Brothers in August and Train in September along with several other acts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.