Fire does extensive damage to a building at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo.

Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -A fire did extensive damage to the main concession/office building at the Ozarks Amphitheater Thursday night. The fire started just after 10:00 inside the complex on Old Route 5 north of town.

The roof on the two-story building had already collapsed when the first unit arrived on the scene. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

Crews from the Osage Beach Fire District, Sunrise Beach Fire District, Lake Ozark Fire District, Southwest Fire District and Lebanon Fire Department responded to the fire. The firefighters cleared the scene just before 2:00 a.m.

The Mid-County Fire Marshal and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The Amphitheater is scheduled to host several concerts this spring and summer including Breaking Benjamin on May 11, Dwight Yoakam on May 26, Chicago on May 27, Trace Adkins on June 30, The Doobie Brothers in August and Train in September along with several other acts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Four first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms

Latest News

Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Man killed in north St. Louis overnight
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care
Missouri Republicans take 2 separate steps to regulate transgender medical care