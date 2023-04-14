Everything you need to know about the 20th annual Augusta Plein Art Fair Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) -- The public is invited to observe art unfolding before their eyes each day at “paint-out” events in a variety of locations from local wineries to historic sites, with special days in surrounding towns. Over 100 artists will be scattered about the small towns of Defiance, New Melle, and Augusta, capturing and recreating the rolling hills of wine country, the Missouri River bluff, prosperous farmland, the Katy Trail and historic structures.

Each day, completed art will be on display and available for sale at the Augusta Harmonie-Verein hall as well as on location at each special event.

Escape to Missouri wine country with its beautiful, scenic rolling hills and river bluffs; experience the fun-filled events of the festival and award winning wineries. Not only can you watch the art being created each day, but you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase the art straight from the easel!

Whether you are a serious buyer or someone who simply appreciates the arts, come out for a day or stay overnight – the festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Join us for one or many of the events and get to know the artists, enjoy small town hospitality and the beauty of the Missouri harvest season during the annual Augusta Plein Air Art Festival.

Daily Events:

Click here to go to the August Plein Air Art Festival website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.