Everything you need to know about the 20th annual Augusta Plein Art Fair Festival
(PRESS RELEASE) -- The public is invited to observe art unfolding before their eyes each day at “paint-out” events in a variety of locations from local wineries to historic sites, with special days in surrounding towns. Over 100 artists will be scattered about the small towns of Defiance, New Melle, and Augusta, capturing and recreating the rolling hills of wine country, the Missouri River bluff, prosperous farmland, the Katy Trail and historic structures.
Each day, completed art will be on display and available for sale at the Augusta Harmonie-Verein hall as well as on location at each special event.
Escape to Missouri wine country with its beautiful, scenic rolling hills and river bluffs; experience the fun-filled events of the festival and award winning wineries. Not only can you watch the art being created each day, but you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase the art straight from the easel!
Whether you are a serious buyer or someone who simply appreciates the arts, come out for a day or stay overnight – the festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Join us for one or many of the events and get to know the artists, enjoy small town hospitality and the beauty of the Missouri harvest season during the annual Augusta Plein Air Art Festival.
Daily Events:
- Daily Artist Registration - April 20 @ 8:00 am - April 29 @ 6:00 pm
- Workshop – Painting Light & Atmosphere – Farley Lewis - April 20 @ 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Workshop – Framing How to Tricks of the Trade – Jamie Green - April 20 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am
- Lake Creek Winery Paint Out - April 20 @ 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm
- Breakfast with Alpacas - April 21 @ 6:30 am - 11:00 am
- An Evening at Balducci Vineyards - April 21 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Noboleis Winery Quick Paint - April 22 @ 8:30 am - 11:00 am
- Augusta Shores Paint Out - April 22 @ 1:00 pm - 5:30 pm
- Lake Sherwood Paint Out - April 23 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Historic Augusta Paint Out - April 24 @ 9:30 am - 1:00 pm
- Premier Artist Paint Out At Mount Pleasant Estates - April 24 @ 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Montelle Winery Paint Out - April 25 @ 8:00 am - 11:00 am
- Workshop – John Lasater & Joshua Been - April 25 @ 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Daniel Boone Paint Out - April 25 @ 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
- Theme Paint Judging – Theme #1 Paint the Sky & Theme #2 Big Views - April 26 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 am
- Sunflower Hill Farm Paint Out - April 26 @ 8:00 am - 11:00 am
- Workshop – Options and Exploration in Plein Air – John Lasater - April 26 @ 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
- BEer DEFIANT – Paint Out - April 26 @ 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
- Honey Bee Vineyards Paint Out - April 27 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am
- Workshop – Joshua Been - April 27 @ 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
- New Melle Paint Out - April 27 @ 12:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Festival in Augusta – Artist’s Choice Voting & People’s Choice Voting & Theme Paint Judging - April 28 @ 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
- Golden Ticket – VIP by Invitation Only – Preview Sale - April 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Augusta Plein Air Art Fair & Awards Ceremony - April 29 @ 11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Click here to go to the August Plein Air Art Festival website.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.