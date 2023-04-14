Congresswoman Bush pushing EPA to investigate fumes over South City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Congresswoman Cori Bush is pushing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate potentially toxic fumes lingering over south St. Louis.

News 4 first covered the concern in 2019, when Soulard residents took to social media to complain. The problem spans at least seven neighborhoods, all bordering around the Interstate 55 corridor – from Lafayette Square down to Mount Pleasant.

In our first reporting, residents believed it was coming from Sauget and a cluster of plants and factories. News 4 Investigates found an EPA report updated in January, in which the agency lists one of the facilities, Veolia Incinerations, as violating the carbon monoxide emission standards. The EPA said that’s an indication “that equipment was not properly destroying the hazardous waste.”

In a letter to the EPA, Congresswoman Bush does not mention any plants specifically but said residents have described the odor as anything from smelling like an electrical fire to burning herbicides. The plea for an investigation stems from her concerns that ‘these orders could be causing grave physical harm.”

As for Veolia Incinerations, EPA monitoring from 2021 to 2022 found they did not detect any pollutants coming from the facility that poses short or long-term health effects for people living nearby.

Congresswoman Bush has asked for a response from the EPA by May 3.

