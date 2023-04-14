Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Four first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms

Latest News

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Soldier surprises little sister at school after returning home from deployment
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses charges for drug and fentanyl trafficking against...
Garland: DOJ taking action against fentanyl cartel