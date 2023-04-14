Anheuser-Busch CEO issues statement following campaign with transgender influencer

This Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, photo shows cans of Bud Light in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
This Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, photo shows cans of Bud Light in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Caleb Wethington, Gray News staff and KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/WSMV/GRAY NEWS) – The CEO of Anheuser-Busch has issued a statement following the backlash the company received for their partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light announced its partnership with Mulvaney during the brand’s March Madness contest. The company sent Mulvaney cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood as part of the company’s $15,000 #EasyCarryContest on social media.

Kid Rock responded on Twitter to Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, posting a video of him shooting cases of Bud Light.

John Rich then that his bar in Nashville, Redneck Riviera, would replace Bud Light and asked his fans on Twitter what beer he should replace it with.

Shortly after, Travis Tritt announced all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour and said many other artists are following suit.

Friday afternoon, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement that was titled “Our Responsibility to America.”

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” read a portion of the statement.

Whitworth also wrote about how serving the country taught him “the importance of accountability and the values upon which was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another.”

The statement continued, “I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributers and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her...
Local prosecutor weighs in on who’s accountable in his office as Gardner assigns blame to her employees
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Two first responders taken to hospital following O'Fallon fire
Four first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Threat for Severe Storms
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Strong to severe storms possible

Latest News

Man killed in north St. Louis overnight
Overnight homicide in north St. Louis under investigation
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Building at Ozarks Amphitheater destroyed by a fire
Fire does extensive damage to a building at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Mo.
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip
Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip