Alton man receives 58-year prison sentence for 2020 fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man received a big time sentence Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in 2020, officials say.

Charlton Merchant, 30, was found guilty in January of shooting and killing a man on Oct. 11, 2020 during a dispute in downtown Alton, Ill. Police arrived on the scene downtown after hearing gunshots, and found Terence Hicks suffering from a gunshot wound.

At the sentence hearing on Friday, officials claimed that Merchant had been posting on social media about having a gun. They also said that he had been to prison before for sexual assault in 2008.

“This crime was senseless. It caused much sorrow and grief for the family of T.J. Hicks, and it alarmed our community,” State’s attorney Thomas Hane said. “Hopefully, this sentence brings a measure of closure for the family, and gives citizens confidence that the justice system in Madison County is dedicated to keeping our neighborhoods and our downtown areas safe.”

Merchant received a 55-year sentence for first degree murder and another three-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun. He will be required to serve 100% of the sentence for first-degree murder.

