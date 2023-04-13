Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit with car

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday.

St. Louis County police responded to the 2000 block of Union Road after receiving a report for a robbery around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers found the woman in a parking lot with injuries relating to her being hit by a car. She was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is currently no description of the vehicle that struck the woman.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
A robocall threat made against Granite City High School prompted a large law enforcement...
Granite City High School one of at least 12 Illinois schools to receive threats Wednesday
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis in need of donations
Habitat for Humanity St. Louis in need of donations
Bill to ease access to physical therapy headed to Governor’s desk
Bill to ease access to physical therapy headed to Governor’s desk
Rep. Cori Bush urges protection for mifepristone
Rep. Cori Bush urges protection for mifepristone
Missouri Senator looking for answers about passport backlog
Missouri Senator looking for answers about passport backlog
Farmer has box truck stolen from Soulard Market, wants security, infrastructure improvements
Farmer has box truck stolen from Soulard Market, wants security, infrastructure improvements