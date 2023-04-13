Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit with car
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday.
St. Louis County police responded to the 2000 block of Union Road after receiving a report for a robbery around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The officers found the woman in a parking lot with injuries relating to her being hit by a car. She was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
There is currently no description of the vehicle that struck the woman.
This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
