Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday.

St. Louis County police responded to the 2000 block of Union Road after receiving a report for a robbery around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers found the woman in a parking lot with injuries relating to her being hit by a car. She was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is currently no description of the vehicle that struck the woman.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.