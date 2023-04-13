Volunteers to cleanup downtown St. Louis Friday

Volunteers with matching shirts, rubber gloves and lots of trash bags will be spread out in downtown St. Louis on Friday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tourism Trash Force was created by Explore St. Louis and the Downtown Community Improvement District. On Friday, employees from multiple downtown hotels will be lending a hand.

“Downtown is a first impression for so many people whether they’re coming for a sporting event, for a vacation or a convention or a meeting, even locally if you’re coming in from Illinois or from the county,” said Karen Meirink, Explore St. Louis Visitor & Volunteer Services Director. “When you enter from the highway it makes a big impression if you see a lot of trash or if you see a clean and welcoming presence.”

The program launched last year. Since then they have done multiple cleanups, collecting about 60 bags of trash each time.

