Two first responders sent to hospital after battling overnight fire in O’Fallon, Mo.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an overnight fire in O’Fallon that resulted in several members being sent to the hospital after being potentially exposed to harmful chemicals.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a water flow alarm in the 800 block of Corporate Square Drive. When Cottlevile Fire crews arrived to investigate, it was determined that there was a fire inside the building and the sprinkler system was keeping the fire contained. Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the flames, however; a firefighter and police officer may have had some contact with chemicals inside the building.

Both were transported non-urgent to an area hospital for precautionary measures.

St. Charles County Hazmat has responded to asses the chemicals and learn of any damages inside the building.

