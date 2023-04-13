‘That is nonsensical’ Dardenne Prairie delays vote on controversial development after contentious meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A small Board of Aldermen chamber inside the Dardenne Prairie City Hall was packed with people Wednesday evening, all of them seemingly asking the city to vote no on a controversial development project.

It was a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen, one week before new members would go on board.

Ultimately no vote was held.

Citizens in Dardenne Prairie weren’t happy to be there Wednesday night. Some went as far as to say Mayor John Gotway was abusing his power.

It was a meeting to approve a mixed-use development that includes 190 apartment units and a series of commercial businesses. The apartments would be four stories high, and the developer would get around $4 million in tax breaks.

“The selfishness of the elected officials of these communities is reprehensible,” said opponent Shari Haas.

News 4 spoke to two aldermen against the project before the meeting. None of the aldermen for the project said yes to an interview, and Mayor Gotway refused an interview request after the meeting.

He told News 4 he didn’t believe News 4 would get his side of the story correct.

One alderman that did speak with News 4, Dave Wandling, didn’t like the emergency lame-duck session.

“I was not happy about it,” said Wandling.

Outside of the emergency meeting - Wandling said the project doesn’t fit the community.

“People come to Dardenne Prairie to raise a family, or they come to Dardenne Prairie like I did, to retire,” said Wandling.

Aldermen Mike Costlow agreed and said the apartment building is too large and belongs in St. Louis City or St. Louis County.

“The desire to see Dardenne Prairie remain rural, or at least the heritage of rural, to stay,” said Costlow.

He also was an alderman that won re-election when another alderman in favor of the project, Kasey Reilly, lost. Costlow doesn’t think the aldermen that would have voted Wednesday signaled the will of the people.

“This development was on the voter’s mind when they voted,” said Costlow.

The board voted to delay the project one week after the developer spoke with the Wentzville School District, which was blunt about its stance.

“Follow the law and vote NO on this plan this evening,” said Superintendent Danielle Tormala.

According to documents from the city, Wentzville schools would lose out on around $3 million due to the tax breaks associated with the project.

Tormala said they could lose even more, diverting resources to the current students.

“And it will undoubtedly add more students through the apartments and families that move to the area for the jobs created by the project. That is nonsensical,” said Tormala.

The district also believes the project exceeds the scope of the law for a variety of reasons and promised to sue the city if it passed.

Other residents just told the board to listen to the people.

“Time to take a look at the crowd here and listen to what’s going on in your community,” said David Miller, an opponent.

While they delayed a vote, it could still pass.

The two new Board of Aldermen will come in next week when the item is back on the agenda.

But Costlow told News 4 after the meeting, it will be considered “old business” and the current Board of Aldermen could vote before the newcomers come on board.

