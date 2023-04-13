St. Louis Cardinals hosting ‘Donate Life’ game to bring awareness to organ, tissue donation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals have partnered with Mid-America Transplant in honor of April being National Donate Life Month.

“Organ donation hits so close to home for me – four of my family members have received a kidney transplant, and three additional family members have donated their kidneys. I’ve seen firsthand how incredible the gift of life is, and I hope my Cardinals family will join me in registering to be an organ and tissue donor,” said former Cardinal and 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein. “Together, we can increase the number of people on the national registry so more patients can receive the lifesaving and healing transplants they need.”

At the April 16 game, the Cardinals will celebrate Donate Life Day by encouraging stadium-goers to register to be a donor. At the game, fans with a special theme ticket will get a Cardinals cap supporting organ and tissue donation.

A portion of each ticket sold for the April 16 game will be donated to Mid-America Transplant’s Family House, which is where individuals and their families wait or recover from a transplant. Over the past 10 years, the house has hosted more than 330 families.

In addition to the game in April, the Mid-America Transplant booth will be at Busch Stadium during six other games throughout the season. Those dates are:

Sunday, May 21 vs. Dodgers @ 1:15 pm

Friday, June 9 vs. Reds @ 7:15 pm

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Astros @ 6:45 pm

Friday, July 28 vs. Cubs @ 7:15 pm

Friday, August 18 vs. Mets @ 7:15 pm

Sunday, September 17 vs. Phillies @ 1:15 pm

Click here to become a registered organ and tissue donor.

