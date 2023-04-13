Rockwood Schools adding more armed guards, nearly 20 officers will patrol district

The Rockwood School District is beefing up its security and adding four new armed safety guards before the new school year starts.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - The Rockwood School District is beefing up its security and adding four new armed safety guards before the new school year starts.

“The number one concern from our parents was our lack of officers at our elementary schools,” Public Safety Director Tyrone Dennis said. “So we tried to accommodate that by hiring these new four safety officers.”

The elementary school officers will join the already 13 school resource officers designated for Rockwood middle and high schools.

“We represent 25,000 students. We’ve had threats, and we’ve had incidents,” Dennis said.

On Wednesday, more than 20 Illinois schools received a shooting threat phone call that law enforcement has deemed a hoax.

Granite City High School was among the districts targeted and forced to go on lockdown.

“Every day, it’s a thought. Sending my children to school,” says St. Louis City parent Tamara Cooperwood.

Cooperwood said active shooter safety plans played a big role in deciding to send her kids to an independent school.

“You can never think it cannot happen to you,” she said. “It hit home. It was so close. It’s in the back of my mind and the forefront as every other parent. No matter where you are.”

As mass shootings continue to disrupt classrooms across the country, the demand for more law enforcement in school buildings is growing.

“It’s a huge investment, but it’s worth it. In my opinion, you can’t really put a price tag on safety,” Dennis said. “One of the number one deterrents of crime is officer presence. I think that these safety officers will not only be a presence, but they’ll also be a part of the fabric of the schools they interact with.”

The new Rockwood armed safety officers will start in July.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a...
Man reaches out to News 4 Investigates after getting the run-around while trying to obtain a REAL ID
Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard
Maurion Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Suspect charged in shooting at Plaza Frontenac
A robocall threat made against Granite City High School prompted a large law enforcement...
Granite City High School one of at least 12 Illinois schools to receive threats Wednesday
The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square just before...
Police ID man killed in overnight homicide at North County apartment complex

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis in need of donations
Habitat for Humanity St. Louis in need of donations
Bill to ease access to physical therapy headed to Governor’s desk
Bill to ease access to physical therapy headed to Governor’s desk
Rep. Cori Bush urges protection for mifepristone
Rep. Cori Bush urges protection for mifepristone
Missouri Senator looking for answers about passport backlog
Missouri Senator looking for answers about passport backlog
Farmer has box truck stolen from Soulard Market, wants security, infrastructure improvements
Farmer has box truck stolen from Soulard Market, wants security, infrastructure improvements