Rep. Cori Bush urges protection for mifepristone

Missouri Representative Cori Bush is fighting to keep abortion pills on the market. This comes as some lawmakers are trying to get them taken away.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Bush is joining 240 members of Congress, asking a circuit court to stay a court ruling that threatens access to mifepristone.

The pill can end a pregnancy that is less than 10 weeks along. The Department of Justice and President Joe Biden are also asking for the pill to stay on the market as court litigation continues.

