Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to turn things around following back-to-back losses

CITY SC defender Jake Nerwinski makes a pass to a teammate during the match against Seattle...
CITY SC defender Jake Nerwinski makes a pass to a teammate during the match against Seattle Sounders FC.(Rio Giancarlo | CITY SC/Rio Giancarlo)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will head back home this week for a match against FC Cincinnati following back-to-back losses the previous two weeks.

Last weekend, the Dogs were shut out for the second week in a row, losing 3-0 to Seattle Sounders FC. With that loss, CITY SC dropped to second place in the Western Conference. Seattle was able to jump to first place, with 16 points earned thus far. It was a game that featured different stories in each half of play, as CITY SC allowed all three goals in the second half.

This week, St. Louis takes on the first place team in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati has not lost a game this year. They have five wins and two draws, equating to 17 points, which leads the league. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano leads the league in clean sheets with five so far. This team may not score a ton of goals. But what they may lack in offensive power, they certainly make up for with tight, disciplined defense. This will be an important game for players like João Klauss, who still holds a spot among MLS top scorers with five goals. Klauss will be tested by the Cincinnati back line. This is the best start of a season in FC Cincinnati history, and St. Louis has an opportunity to kill their momentum and retake the Western Conference with a win this week.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK on Saturday, April 15. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

