Police investigate robbery at south St. Louis County QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at the QuikTrip at I-55 and Reavis Barracks Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. The victim was critically injured, according to witnesses, as the thieves escaped.

Kristin Spavor was inside the convenience store at the time of the crime.

“When I started backing out I saw an ambulance, I saw a lady on the ground,” said Spavor.

Another witness told News 4 that he saw thieves pull up beside the victim’s car as she was pumping gas and steal her purse through an unlocked passenger door. According to the witness, the victim jumped on the hood of the suspects’ car to stop them but fell off and was struck by the car.

“It’s just, so upsetting,” said Jamie Trupiano.

Trupiano is the owner of Social Bar and Grill across the street from the QuikTrip. She said theft from cars is a big problem in the area.

“Petty crime has been a thing for us. We have people who have stood behind the fence on the backside. Servers walk in to grab a paycheck or grab something quick and they jump in the car and steal their stuff,” she said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers have been called to the same QuikTrip 14 times this year for reports of thefts from cars.

Officers offer this advice to avoid being a victim:

1) Take your purse with you.

2) Lock your car, whether pumping gas or going inside.

3) Never leave your vehicle running when going into the store.

Police described the victim’s injuries as life-threatening. But police haven’t released a description of the suspects’ car, nor any images of it from surveillance cameras.

