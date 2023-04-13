Missouri Senator looking for answers about passport backlog

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you hope to travel abroad this summer, don’t delay renewing or applying for your passport.

Wait times have increased, and a Missouri Senator is demanding answers about the backlog.

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt sent this letter to the secretary of state, saying:

“I have heard an alarming number of constituents having to cancel business trips and family vacations due to the department’s failure to efficiently process passport applications.”

Right now, routine processing will take 10 to 13 weeks. Expedited processing will take seven to nine weeks.

The state department said the volume of applications they’ve received this year outpace’s last year’s records.

