Missouri Athletic Club hosted the College Basketball Awards in Downtown St. Louis

The best that college hoops has to offer was in Downtown St. Louis for the U.S. Basketball Writers Association College Basketball Awards dinner.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The best that college hoops has to offer was in Downtown St. Louis for the U.S. Basketball Writers Association College Basketball Awards dinner at the Missouri Athletic Club.

Zach Edey, out of Purdue, took home the Oscar Robertson trophy for Player Of The Year on the men’s side.

Shaka Smart from Marquette won coach of the year.

“Grateful to accept this award really on behalf of our entire team and staff,” said Smart. “Anytime you win a postseason award, it’s always a team award.”

On the women’s side, Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Dawn Staley out of South Carolina won awards but were not on hand on Wednesday night.

We did get to hear from the featured speaker—a Hall of Famer and three-time Oscar Robertson award winner, Bill Walton.

“I’m privileged, I’m fortunate, I’m the luckiest guy in the world, and to be able to come here and celebrate with all these great current champions and to try to be a part of something special,” Walton said.

